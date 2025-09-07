Vaughn has 4 hits, Misiorowski cruises as Brewers pounce on Pirates in 10-2 win for three-game sweep

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew Vaughn had four hits and Jacob Misiorowski cruised through seven innings as the Milwaukee Brewers scored nine runs off top prospect Bubba Chandler to complete a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 10-2 win Sunday.

Vaughn’s three singles and a double in his first four at bats made up his first four-hit game since Aug. 12, 2024, while with the White Sox.

Misiorowski (5-2) allowed one run and three hits, striking out eight while going more than six innings for the first time in the majors.

Chandler (2-1), a fellow rookie right-hander, lasted 2 2/3 innings in his first major-league start after making three appearances out of the bullpen. The 22-year-old let up nine hits and three walks with three strikeouts.

The first five Brewers batters reached in the first, including Jake Bauers on a two-run double just inside the right-field line ahead of an RBI single from Vaughn. Bauers scored when Caleb Durbin grounded into a double play.

Danny Jansen started the second with a double and scored on a wild pitch. Blake Perkins hit an RBI double in a four-run third capped by a two-run single from Brice Turang.

Liover Peguero produced the Pirates' lone run off Misiorowski with a single in the second. Cam Devanney drove in another on a pinch-hit double in the eighth.

Key moment

Joey Ortiz seemed to hit into an inning-ending double play in the third. The ruling was overturned following a review and Vaughn scored on the force out ahead of Turang’s single that brought in a pair of runs.

Key stat

Chandler’s ERA ballooned from 2.25 to 7.36. He's allowed 12 runs in his past 6 2/3 innings after pitching eight scoreless to start in the majors.

Up next

Brewers LHP Jose Quintana (11-5, 3.72 ERA) will take the mound in Texas on Monday opposite Rangers LHP Jacob Latz (1-0, 3.15 ERA).

Pirates RHP Mike Burrows (2-4, 4.08 ERA) will go Tuesday, starting a three-game series at the Baltimore Orioles.

