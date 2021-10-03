Watch
Urías wins 20th, LA beats Brewers 8-3 to stay alive in West

Ashley Landis/AP
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Julio Urias (7) raises his fist as he leaves the mound during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Posted at 10:29 AM, Oct 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-03 11:29:15-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julio Urías has become the Dodgers’ first 20-game winner since Clayton Kershaw in 2014.

He allowed one run over 6 1/3 innings, and playoff-bound Los Angeles beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-3 to extend the NL West race to the final day of the regular season.

The left-hander struck out seven and walked two.

The Dodgers got home runs from Trea Turner, AJ Pollock and Corey Seager in winning their 14th in a row at home, tying a 100-year-old franchise record.

The NL Central-champion Brewers got a ninth-inning homer from Willy Adames.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

