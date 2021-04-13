Watch
Urías drives in 3 on pinch-hit double, Brewers down Cubs 6-3

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias hits a three-run scoring double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, April 12, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 10:47 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 23:47:38-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Luis Urías drove in three runs with a go-ahead double and the Milwaukee Brewers scored six times in the sixth inning to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-3.

Freddy Peralta struck out 10 over six innings of two-hit ball for the victory. Milwaukee has won five of six, while the Cubs lost for the fifth time in six games.

After being shut out on one hit by Adbert Alzolay through five innings, the Brewers broke loose in the sixth. Urías was 2 for 27 this season before his bases-loaded double. Kris Bryant homered for the Cubs, and Javier Báez had a two-run double in the ninth before Josh Hader got two outs for his first save of the season.

