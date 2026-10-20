Union's World Series ticket giveaway drives more than 11,000 sock donations for local shelters

MILWAUKEE — As Brewers fans dream about attending a World Series game, one local labor union is using that excitement to make a difference in the community.

IBEW Local 494 is offering members a chance to win Brewers World Series tickets in exchange for donating new socks, an item shelters say is consistently in high demand. The response has exceeded expectations, with union members donating more than 11,000 pairs of socks that will benefit local shelters through the Milwaukee Area Labor Council.

Watch Gideon Verdin's report in the video player below:

Brewers Ticket Giveaway Inspires Giving

“We had three members back their pickup trucks up yesterday with 2,700 pairs of socks,” said John Jacobs, business manager for IBEW Local 494.

TMJ4 John Jacobs, business manager for IBEW Local 494

The donations continue to pour in ahead of a drawing that will award World Series tickets to participating union members.

“As of today, we have over 11,000 pairs of socks,” Jacobs said.

For union member Chuck Dale of Sheboygan, the effort is about more than baseball.

“It’s something I do all the time,” Dale said. “My girlfriend and I work at a soup kitchen once in a while in Sheboygan. We help out at the church and food pantries. I always try to give back to the communities when I can.”

TMJ4 Chuck Dale of Sheboygan

The campaign comes as colder weather approaches, a time when shelters often see increased demand for warm clothing and basic necessities.

“It’s one of the most used items, especially with winter coming up, that’s needed by the community,” Jacobs said.

While one lucky member will ultimately win the ticket giveaway, organizers say the real success has already been achieved through the thousands of donations collected.

TMJ4 A ticket giveaway inspired thousands of sock donations, helping stock local shelters ahead of winter.



“The hope is it’s a win-win situation all around,” Jacobs said. “The members have an opportunity to potentially attend a World Series game with the Brewers. It’s a win with the socks being given back to the community, and we’ll make it sweeter all around if the Brewers win the World Series.”

Dale hopes the campaign also inspires others to help where they can.

“Donate what you can,” he said. “Every little bit helps everybody.”

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