Watch
SportsBaseballMilwaukee Brewers

Actions

Trea Turner wins NL batting title, Dodgers beat Brewers 10-3

items.[0].image.alt
Alex Gallardo/AP
Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner, right, gets congratulations from Corey Seager (5), Mookie Betts (50), and Matt Beaty (45), after Turner hit a grand slam home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Brewers Dodgers Baseball
Posted at 5:43 AM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 06:43:13-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trea Turner hit his second grand slam in less than 48 hours to easily wrap up the NL batting title, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-3 for their 106th victory only to finish as the winningest-second place team in major league history.

The Dodgers’ streak of NL West titles ended with them one game behind the San Francisco Giants, who beat San Diego 11-4 for their 107th victory.

The Dodgers host St. Louis in the NL wild-card game on Wednesday, and the winner plays the Giants in the NL Division Series. Turner hit .328.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku