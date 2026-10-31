‘Thank you, Wisconsin’: Brewers thank first responders, fans after championship celebration, parade

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers released a statement on Saturday, expressing their gratitude to everyone who helped make Friday’s championship celebration and parade possible.

“Bringing a celebration of this magnitude to life required an incredible collective effort, and we could not be more grateful to everyone who played a part,” said Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “What we witnessed across Milwaukee was remarkable. So many people gave their time, expertise and energy to make this day possible, and the collaboration throughout reflected the pride, generosity and sense of community that define us.”

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The Brewers added that they are especially grateful to the Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee Fire Department, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, as well as supporting police and fire agencies from surrounding jurisdictions, and the staff at Henry Maier Festival Park who helped make the celebration happen.

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In the statement, the Brewers also thanked state and local officials for attending and helping to make the day possible, and addressed fans, thanking them for their continued support.

“This championship has been generations in the making, and Friday was a celebration of everyone who has been part of that journey,” the Brewers said. “Thank you to those who lined the parade route and gathered at Henry Maier Festival Park, those who celebrated throughout Milwaukee, across Wisconsin and well beyond, and those who have been with the Brewers for decades or shared this moment with a new generation of fans. Most of all, thank you for the passion, loyalty and belief you have given this organization year after year.”

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The Brewers said that Friday gave everyone the opportunity to “celebrate something we have dreamed about for a very long time. To experience it together, as one community, made it all the more meaningful,” adding that they could “not be more grateful to have shared this moment” with the fans.

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