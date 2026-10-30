MILWAUKEE — Thousands of Milwaukee Brewers fans packed downtown Milwaukee for a long-awaited World Series championship parade, but for some families, one spot along the route carried special meaning.

Near the Bob Uecker Memorial Mural, fans gathered to watch the Brewers roll through the city while remembering the man whose voice accompanied generations of baseball in Milwaukee.

Bob Uecker watches over Brewers fans during championship parade

Bob Uecker watches over Brewers fans during championship parade

For the Seegert family of Milwaukee, the parade was the culmination of a championship run they experienced together.

“We have absolutely enjoyed every game of the series together, and so to be able to be here and watch this with Bob looking down on us is amazing,” Hope Seegert said.

The family was among the fans who lined the area near the mural as the Brewers celebrated their first World Series championship.

For Ben Seegert, the significance extended beyond his family.

“It’s just a special time in Milwaukee history. Like, it’s a special time in baseball history,” he said. “We got Mr. Baseball looking down on us, so it’s a great time.”

The celebration also connected different generations of Brewers fans.

Related: Brewers fans skip school and get dressed up for World Series championship parade

Brewers fans skip school and get dressed up for World Series championship parade

Rob Jankowski watched the parade alongside his son, Aaron. Rob said he was younger than his son when the Brewers made their World Series appearance in 1982.

“I was younger, a little bit younger than he was at the ’82 Series, and unfortunately they didn’t make it back then,” Rob said. “But it’s kind of cool to see. All right, we’re finally there.”

For Aaron, the championship was something he didn't expect when the season began.

“This is just insane,” he said. “I didn’t think this would happen.”

Aaron said he was especially looking forward to seeing his favorite players pass by during the parade, including William Contreras.

For his father, though, the day was as much about who was standing beside him as who was rolling down the parade route.

“I couldn’t be more proud, and it’s kind of cool to see something like this and have a family part of it,” Rob said. “So it’s a moment definitely where we’ll remember.”

For families gathered beneath the Uecker mural, the parade offered a chance to celebrate a championship decades in the making while sharing it with the next generation of Brewers fans.

And overlooking the celebration was Mr. Baseball.

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