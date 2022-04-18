Watch
Taylor has key double, Hader saves 100th, Brewers beat Cards

Tyrone Taylor
Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor (15) hits a two-run double against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Posted at 7:22 AM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 08:22:27-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to give Milwaukee a cushion, and the Brewers outlasted Albert Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5.

Pujols hit his 681st career homer, a three-run shot in the third inning off Aaron Ashby that tied the game at 3. But the Brewers regained the lead in the fourth on Willy Adames’ bases-loaded walk and held on from there. Taylor’s seventh-inning double made it 6-3. St. Louis got within one in the eighth inning against Devin Williams, but Josh Hader struck out two during a perfect ninth for his fourth save of the season and 100th of his career.

