Sunday Brewers game to air exclusively on Peacock

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers' final game in their series against the Philadelphia Phillies will air exclusively on Peacock, the Brewers announced Friday.

The game, scheduled for 12:05 p.m. on Sunday, is part of the MLB Sunday Leadoff.

Analyst Bill Schroeder will take part in the broadcast, alongside play-by-play announcer Brendan Burke and analyst Ben Davis. Ahmeed Fareed and Nick Swisher will be the on-field reporters.

The Brewers said pregame coverage will begin at 11:30 a.m. with fans able to access all the coverage through the Peacock app with a Peacock premium subscription.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip