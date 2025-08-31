Straw and Lukes each drive in 2 as Blue Jays avoid sweep, beat ML-leading Brewers 8-4

TORONTO (AP) — Myles Straw and Nathan Lukes each drove in two runs, George Springer reached base three times and scored twice and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-4 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Tommy Nance (2-0) pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning as Toronto improved to 59-4 when scoring at least five runs.

Nance was one of five relievers who combined for five shutout innings in relief of a shaky Max Scherzer.

William Contreras hit a two-run home run, his 17th, and Brice Turang added a solo shot, his 16th, but the Brewers failed to set a club record with a 22nd win in August. Milwaukee went 21-9 this month.

The Brewers still own the best record in baseball at 85-53.

Milwaukee's Jackson Chourio went 4 for 5 and scored twice in his second game after missing a month because of a strained right hamstring.

Milwaukee made a costly fielding error in Toronto’s three-run first inning, and had runners thrown out at third base and home plate in a mistake-filled performance.

The AL East-leading Blue Jays were also sloppy. Left-hander Brendon Little made two errors and outfielder Addison Barger lost a fly ball in the sun.

Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff (5-2) allowed eight runs, five earned, and a season-high 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings. Woodruff also gave up five earned runs in his previous start, Aug. 25 against Arizona.

Scherzer allowed four runs and a season-high nine hits in four innings.

Key moment

The Blue Jays chased Woodruff and scored three runs with four straight one-out hits in the fifth.

Key stat

Scherzer struck out one of the 19 batters he faced.

Up next

Brewers: RHP Jacob Misiorowski (4-2, 4.33 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday against Phillies RHP Taijuan Walker (4-7, 3.63).

Blue Jays: RHP Chris Bassitt (11-7, 4.14 ERA) is expected to start at Cincinnati on Monday against Reds RHP Hunter Greene (5-4, 2.81).



