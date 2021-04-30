Watch
Shaw, Lauer lead Brewers past Bauer, Dodgers 2-1

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers starter Eric Lauer throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 10:02 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 23:03:33-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Travis Shaw hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning off Trevor Bauer, Eric Lauer won in his first start of the season and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1.

It was the first meeting of the two teams since the first round of last year’s NL playoffs, a two-game sweep by the World Series champion Dodgers.

Bauer allowed four hits, but the one that hurt was Shaw’s in the fourth. After Avisaíl García walked, Shaw drove a 2-2 curveball over the wall in right. Bauer went eight innings and struck out six. Shaw leads the Brewers with 19 RBIs.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

