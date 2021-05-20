Watch
Royals pounce on Brewers bullpen in 6-4 win for 2-game sweep

Charlie Riedel/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong (16) celebrates with the bat boy after scoring on a single by Omar Narvaez during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 10:44 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 23:44:59-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jorge Soler hit a slump-busting homer to tie the game, Nicky Lopez bunted home the go-ahead run and Kansas City beat Milwaukee 6-4 on Wednesday night.

The Royals swept the two-game set for their first series win over Milwaukee since June 2015. Their two-run rally in the seventh rendered moot six dazzling innings by Brewers ace Corbin Burnes.

Scott Barlow got the win in relief while Josh Staumont earned his fifth save. Michael Taylor hit a two-run homer for the Royals and robbed Jackie Bradley Jr. of a home run. Bradley homered earlier in the game to end a 0-for-22 skid for Milwaukee.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

