Royals pounce on Brewers bullpen in 6-4 win for 2-game sweep

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jorge Soler hit a slump-busting homer to tie the game, Nicky Lopez bunted home the go-ahead run and Kansas City beat Milwaukee 6-4 on Wednesday night.

The Royals swept the two-game set for their first series win over Milwaukee since June 2015. Their two-run rally in the seventh rendered moot six dazzling innings by Brewers ace Corbin Burnes.

Scott Barlow got the win in relief while Josh Staumont earned his fifth save. Michael Taylor hit a two-run homer for the Royals and robbed Jackie Bradley Jr. of a home run. Bradley homered earlier in the game to end a 0-for-22 skid for Milwaukee.

