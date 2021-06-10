Watch
SportsBaseballMilwaukee Brewers

Actions

Rookie Gutierrez wins again as Reds beat Brewers 7-3

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Reds' Scott Heineman scores on a single by Jonathan India during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
brewers
Posted at 10:41 PM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 23:41:48-04

CINCINNATI (AP) — Vladimir Gutierrez pitched seven effective innings, Tyler Stephenson drove in three runs and the Cincinnati Reds stopped Milwaukee’s five-game win streak with a 7-3 victory over the Brewers.

Gutierrez allowed two runs and six hits in the longest of his three big league starts. The right-hander struck out seven and walked three in his second straight win. Cincinnati backed its rookie pitcher with five runs in the first two innings. Stephenson doubled home Jesse Winker in the first, and Nick Castellanos hit a two-run double in the second.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

300 x 250.jpg

Watch "Milwaukee Tonight" weeknights at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4