Road success helps Brewers take commanding NL Central lead

Bryan Woolston/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Jace Peterson (14) celebrates with Willy Adames (27) after the team's win over the Cincinnati Reds in a baseball game in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Posted at 1:53 PM, Jul 19, 2021
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers are returning home with the biggest division lead of any National League team.

Their success away from Milwaukee has enabled them to build a seven-game cushion in the NL Central. Milwaukee’s weekend sweep at Cincinnati improved the Brewers’ road record to 29-18.

That's the best road record of any major league team. The Brewers are 27-21 at home and begin a five-game homestand Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals.

The Brewers' 35-16 record since May 22 is the best in baseball during that stretch.

