Riding a tricycle! Yelich record-tying 3rd cycle, Brews fall

Aaron Doster/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich hits a ground-rule double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Posted at 5:16 PM, May 11, 2022
CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Yelich hit for a record-tying third cycle — all of them against Cincinnati — but the Milwaukee Brewers’ rally fell short in the ninth inning in a 14-11 loss to the Reds.

Tyler Stephenson drove in four runs with a pair of doubles and Colin Moran hit a three-run homer for Cincinnati. Yelich became the sixth player to hit at least one home run, triple, double and single in the same game three times. He joined Trea Turner, Adrián Beltré, Babe Herman, Bob Meusel and John Reilly in accomplishing the feat.

Yelich doubled in the first, hit a three-run homer in the third, singled in the fifth and tripled during a six-run ninth. Hunter Renfroe hit two solo homers for the Brewers.

