There is still hope, but not necessarily much optimism, about the prospects of the Milwaukee Brewers getting their hands on a top ace pitcher from Tampa Bay in a trade - but the Brewers are still kicking tires on other free agent starters as well.

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports and the Athletic says that the Brewers are still in trade talks with the Rays about starting pitcher Chris Archer, but a "deal would appear unlikely."

The Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin says that it "makes sense (the) Brewers would ask, (and) makes sense (the) Rays would say no."

However, it appears that free agency may also be the Brewers' route. Longtime baseball reporter Jon Heyman, now with Fanrag Sports, says that the Brewers have contacted Yu Darvish, Jake Arrieta and Alex Cobb about deals.

Perhaps this may be a buyer's market for the Brewers? Stay tuned.