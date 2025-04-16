Priester and Hoskins help Brewers end 3-game skid with 5-0 victory over Tigers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Quinn Priester and four relievers combined on a one-hitter and Rhys Hoskins broke out of his early-season slump to help the Milwaukee Brewers snap a three-game skid by beating the Detroit Tigers 5-0 on Tuesday night.

In his second start since the Brewers acquired him from the Boston Red Sox last week, Priester (1-0) held the Tigers hitless until he allowed a leadoff double to Gleyber Torres in the sixth. Priester departed at that point, having struck out four and walked three.

Jared Koenig, Abner Uribe, Nick Mears and Grant Anderson didn't allow Detroit any baserunners the rest of the way.

Hoskins had been 8 for 44 with just one extra-base hit in his first 15 games of the season before going 3 of 4 with a homer on Tuesday. Hoskins put Milwaukee ahead for good by leading off the second with a 440-foot drive over the center-field wall on an 0-1 fastball from Jack Flaherty (1-1).

Jeffrey Phelps/AP Milwaukee Brewers' Joey Ortiz hits a run-scoring single in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Sal Frelick followed the Hoskins homer by hitting a triple to right before scoring on Garrett Mitchell’s sacrifice fly.

The Brewers extended the lead in the fourth, as Mitchell hit a two-out double off the top of the center-field wall and came home on a bloop hit from Joey Ortiz. Milwaukee then scored two unearned runs in the seventh.

Key moment

The game’s most unusual play came in the bottom of the seventh. The Brewers had runners on the corners when William Contreras grounded to first baseman Spencer Torkelson, who attempted to throw out Brice Turang at second. Torkelson’s throw hit Turang's back but bounced directly to shortstop Trey Sweeney, who caught the ball while keeping his foot on second base to retire Turang.

Key stat

Milwaukee's Jackson Chourio drew his first walk of the season in the first inning — on his 78th plate appearance of the year.

Jeffrey Phelps/AP Detroit Tigers' Gleyber Torres takes up on a fly ball and is safe at third as Milwaukee Brewers' Oliver Dunn takes the throw during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Up next

RHP Keider Montero (0-0, 0.00 ERA) starts for Detroit and LHP José Quintana (1-0, 0.00) pitches for Milwaukee as this three-game series concludes Wednesday afternoon.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip