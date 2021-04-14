Watch
Plunked again, Contreras hits back with HR, Cubs beat Brews

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 10:32 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 23:32:20-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willson Contreras struck back after getting plunked again by the Brewers, hitting a two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Chicago Cubs rallied past Milwaukee 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Contreras has already been hit by a pitch from the Brewers three times this season. He got his revenge when he hit a towering drive off Brent Suter.

Contreras turned himself around and flipped his bat back toward the Cubs dugout before beginning his trot. Contreras put his finger to his lips several times as if to hush Milwaukee fans.

Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff hit Contreras earlier. When Woodruff was at the plate in the fifth inning, Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera threw behind him, and they exchanged words,

