Peter Feigin stepping down as president of Milwaukee Bucks after 12 seasons

MILWAUKEE — Peter Feigin is stepping down as the Milwaukee Bucks’ president after a 12-season run overseeing the team’s business operations.

Josh Glessing, who has been working as the Haslam Sports Group’s chief of strategy and development, will be taking over for Feigin. The two will be working together over the next months while the transition takes place.

Feigin joined the Bucks in 2014 and was in place for the 2018 opening of Fiserv Forum as well as the championship season of 2020-21 while strengthening the team’s ties to the Milwaukee community.

“Serving as President of the Milwaukee Bucks has been the honor of my professional life,” Feigin said in a statement released by the team. “Together with our ownership group, partners, players, and an incredible staff, we built something truly special for this city and state. I am incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished and confident that the organization is in tremendous shape.”

Glessing is a Wisconsin native who led Haslam Sports Group in its 2023 investment into the Bucks. He previously worked at Goldman Sachs and assisted Bucks ownership in the financing of Fiserv Forum. He also spent two seasons as the interim president of business for Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew.

“I was born a Bucks fan and I don’t need to learn what this team means to Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin,” Glessing said in a statement. “I have known it my entire life.”

