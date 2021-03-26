Menu

Peralta will begin season in Brewers' starting rotation

Gregory Bull/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta works against a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a spring training baseball game in Phoenix. Peralta has earned a spot in the starting rotation after working primarily in relief last year, Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Posted at 10:45 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 23:45:19-04

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta has earned a spot in the starting rotation after pitching primarily in relief last year.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell says Peralta will get a starting assignment and that Josh Lindblom will work out of the bullpen to begin the season.

It's a switch from their 2020 roles. Peralta went 3-1 with a 3.99 ERA in 15 appearances but made just one start last year. Lindblom was 2-4 with a 5.16 ERA and started in 10 of his 12 outings. Counsell says he doesn’t expect Lindblom to spend the entire season working in relief.

