Peralta, García lead Brewers past Cubs in twinbill opener

CHICAGO (AP) — Freddy Peralta pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Avisail García smacked a go-ahead two-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader.

Willy Adamas and Lorenzo Cain also went deep for the Brewers, who are a major league-best 35-19 on the road.

Peralta allowed two runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. The All-Star right-hander struck out eight and walked two. Devin Williams got the final three outs for his second save after loading the bases with one out in the seventh.

