Peralta, García lead Brewers past Cubs in twinbill opener

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain celebrates his home run off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Trevor Megill in the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Lorenzo Cain
Posted at 10:46 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 23:46:43-04

CHICAGO (AP) — Freddy Peralta pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Avisail García smacked a go-ahead two-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader.

Willy Adamas and Lorenzo Cain also went deep for the Brewers, who are a major league-best 35-19 on the road.

Peralta allowed two runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. The All-Star right-hander struck out eight and walked two. Devin Williams got the final three outs for his second save after loading the bases with one out in the seventh.

