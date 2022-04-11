Orioles blank Brewers 2-0 in home opener at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins hit a two-run single, Bruce Zimmermann pitched four sharp innings and the Baltimore Orioles won their opening game at a slightly altered Camden Yards, 2-0 over the Milwaukee Brewers.

On the 30th anniversary of its inaugural season, Baltimore’s ballpark looked noticeably different after the wall in left field was pushed back and made taller in the offseason.

The new dimensions weren’t a factor in this game, though.

Mullins singled off Milwaukee starter Adrian Houser with the bases loaded in the second to bring home the game’s only runs.

