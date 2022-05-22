Watch
Nats win 8-2; Brewers' Peralta exits with shoulder tightness

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta leaves the game with a trainer during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 4:44 PM, May 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-22 17:44:20-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Lane Thomas hit two RBI doubles and the Washington Nationals broke out of their hitting slump in an 8-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers lost right-hander Freddy Peralta to shoulder tightness in the fourth inning.

Peralta left after allowing a run-scoring double to Thomas during the Nationals’ six-run outburst in the fourth.

That marked the Nationals’ highest-scoring inning of the season and matched the biggest run total the Brewers had allowed in a single inning this year.

The Brewers now head to San Diego to begin a three-game series against the Padres on Monday.

