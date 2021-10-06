Watch
Milwaukee landmarks to light up blue and yellow in support of Brewers

Aaron Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich smiles after a baseball game against the New York Mets Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Brewers defeated the Mets 8-4 to clinch the National League Central Division. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Posted at 11:25 AM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 12:25:48-04

MILWAUKEE — Downtown Milwaukee landmarks will light up blue and yellow in support of the Milwaukee Brewers ahead of the National League Division Series.

Mayor Tom Barrett and Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns will talk about the lighting ceremony and encourage fans to share their Brewers pride with the hashtag #ClawsUpMKE Wednesday at Milwaukee City Hall at 3 p.m.

In their fourth consecutive postseason appearance, the Brewers will kickoff the five-game series against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field Friday; first pitch is at 3:37 p.m. The series will stay in Milwaukee Saturday for game two. Games three and four will be in Atlanta. If game five is needed, the Brewers will be back home.

Learn how to watch the games, here.

