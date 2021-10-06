Milwaukee landmarks to light up blue and yellow in support of Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Downtown Milwaukee landmarks will light up blue and yellow in support of the Milwaukee Brewers ahead of the National League Division Series.

Mayor Tom Barrett and Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns will talk about the lighting ceremony and encourage fans to share their Brewers pride with the hashtag #ClawsUpMKE Wednesday at Milwaukee City Hall at 3 p.m.

In their fourth consecutive postseason appearance, the Brewers will kickoff the five-game series against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field Friday; first pitch is at 3:37 p.m. The series will stay in Milwaukee Saturday for game two. Games three and four will be in Atlanta. If game five is needed, the Brewers will be back home.

Learn how to watch the games, here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip