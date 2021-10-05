Milwaukee Brewers NLDS schedule: When and how to watch the Crew's series against the Atlanta Braves

MILWAUKEE — It's time for playoff baseball, and your Milwaukee Brewers are hoping to make a deep push in October after a historic season.
Here's a quick look at when and how you can follow the Crew as they take on the Atlanta Braves in a best-of-five National League Divison Series.
Game 1: Friday, October 8
First Pitch: 3:37 p.m.
Location: American Family Field, Milwaukee
TV: TBS
Radio: 620 WTMJ
Game 2: Saturday, October 9
First Pitch: 4:07 p.m.
Location: American Family Field, Milwaukee
TV: TBS
Radio: 620 WTMJ
Game 3: Monday, October 11
First Pitch: TBD
Location: Truist Park, Atlanta
TV: TBS
Radio: 620 WTMJ
Game 4: Tuesday, October 12*
First Pitch: TBD
Location: Truist Park, Atlanta
TV: TBS
Radio: 620 WTMJ
Game 5: Thursday, October 14*
First Pitch: TBD
Location: American Family Field, Milwaukee
TV: TBS
Radio: 620 WTMJ
* = if necessary
If the Brewers win the NLDS, they will advance to the National League Championship Series, where three possible opponents await: The San Francisco Giants, the Los Angeles Dodgers, or the St. Louis Cardinals.