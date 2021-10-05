Watch
Milwaukee Brewers NLDS schedule: When and how to watch the Crew's series against the Atlanta Braves

Aaron Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich smiles after a baseball game against the New York Mets Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Brewers defeated the Mets 8-4 to clinch the National League Central Division. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Posted at 7:45 AM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 08:53:25-04

MILWAUKEE — It's time for playoff baseball, and your Milwaukee Brewers are hoping to make a deep push in October after a historic season.

Here's a quick look at when and how you can follow the Crew as they take on the Atlanta Braves in a best-of-five National League Divison Series.

Game 1: Friday, October 8
First Pitch: 3:37 p.m.
Location: American Family Field, Milwaukee
TV: TBS
Radio: 620 WTMJ

Game 2: Saturday, October 9
First Pitch: 4:07 p.m.
Location: American Family Field, Milwaukee
TV: TBS
Radio: 620 WTMJ

Game 3: Monday, October 11
First Pitch: TBD
Location: Truist Park, Atlanta
TV: TBS
Radio: 620 WTMJ

Game 4: Tuesday, October 12*
First Pitch: TBD
Location: Truist Park, Atlanta
TV: TBS
Radio: 620 WTMJ

Game 5: Thursday, October 14*
First Pitch: TBD
Location: American Family Field, Milwaukee
TV: TBS
Radio: 620 WTMJ

* = if necessary

If the Brewers win the NLDS, they will advance to the National League Championship Series, where three possible opponents await: The San Francisco Giants, the Los Angeles Dodgers, or the St. Louis Cardinals.

