Milwaukee Brewers ranked #10 for most loyal fan base

MILWAUKEE, WI - APRIL 06: Milwaukee Brewer fans tailgate before the Opening Day game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park on April 06, 2012 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images)
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers ranked 10 out of 30 for "most loyal fan base," according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
The ranking was based on fan attendance.
In 2017, 2,558,722 fans came to cheer on the Brew-Crew by the end of the season. 2016 attendance trailed this number with 2,314,614.
The top ten teams with the best attendance in 2017 were:
