Milwaukee Brewers ranked #10 for most loyal fan base

MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers ranked 10 out of 30 for "most loyal fan base," according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The ranking was based on fan attendance.

In 2017, 2,558,722 fans came to cheer on the Brew-Crew by the end of the season. 2016 attendance trailed this number with 2,314,614.

The top ten teams with the best attendance in 2017 were:

Los Angeles Dodgers St. Louis Cardinals San Francisco Giants Toronto Blue Jays Chicago Cubs New York Yankees Los Angeles Angels Colorado Rockies Boston Red Sox Milwaukee Brewers

