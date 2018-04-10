'Father Of 3 Needs A Kidney:' Man in need of organ transplant at Brewers game goes viral

3:27 PM, Apr 10, 2018

MILWAUKEE - A shirt that a Milwaukee man wore to a Brewers game asking fans to help him find an organ donor has gone viral.

A fan posted a picture that went viral of a man sitting in front of her. His shirt that read, "Father Of 3 Needs A Kidney."

Lenny Zwieg is a 43-year-old father of three who was diagnosed with IgA Nephropathy in 2004. As a result, he picked up Dengue Fever on a trip in Africa where he was working with a program that provides international schools with American books.

Zwieg's health issues escalated and have cause extreme health issues and taken a toll on his family.

Now, Zwieg is in End Stage Renal Disease.

The family started a t-shirt campaign to help Zwieg find a donor.

The front of the shirt says, "Share Your Spare," and has a kidney on it.  You can purchase a shirt to help spread awareness and to help cover his medical bills.

Visit his Facebook Page, Lenny Zwieg Needs A Kidney, for more information and for ways you can help.

Zwieg is registered through Aurora St. Luke's Transplant Center

