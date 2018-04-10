'Father Of 3 Needs A Kidney:' Man in need of organ transplant at Brewers game goes viral
MILWAUKEE - A shirt that a Milwaukee man wore to a Brewers game asking fans to help him find an organ donor has gone viral.
A fan posted a picture that went viral of a man sitting in front of her. His shirt that read, "Father Of 3 Needs A Kidney."
Lenny Zwieg is a 43-year-old father of three who was diagnosed with IgA Nephropathy in 2004. As a result, he picked up Dengue Fever on a trip in Africa where he was working with a program that provides international schools with American books.