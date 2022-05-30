Milwaukee Brewers place Brandon Woodruff on 15-day injured list

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers placed pitcher Brandon Woodruff on the 15-day injured list after he sprained his right ankle.

Right-hand pitcher Woodruff left a start Friday night against the St. Louis Cardinals with right ankle discomfort.

Woodruff was warming up to pitch the bottom of the fifth when catcher Omar Návarez summoned the team's training staff to the mound. After a brief meeting with the trainers and manager Craig Counsell, Woodruff departed.

Woodruff had allowed two runs in four innings. He entered the game at 5-2 with a 4.76 ERA in eight starts.

The Brewers are playing the Chicago Cubs just after 12 p.m. on Monday.

RHP Brandon Woodruff placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to 5/28, with a sprained right ankle.



RHP Peter Strzelecki selected from Triple-A Nashville. pic.twitter.com/PmBnbYHUgw — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 30, 2022

