Milwaukee Brewers one win away from NLCS as fans board 'Brewers Express' to Chicago

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are one game away from advancing to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2018, and they'll look to complete the sweep on the road in Chicago on Wednesday.

As the team prepares for Game 3 of the MLB National League Divisional Series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Brewers fans will travel in style aboard Amtrak's special “Brewers Express” train from Milwaukee’s Intermodal Station.

The 8:05 a.m. departure train on Wednesday will be transformed into the themed Brewers Express, complete with the famous Racing Sausages, the Brewers 4-1 Force, and other members of the Brew Crew who will send off fans headed to this afternoon’s crucial game.

Even team mascots Bernie Brewer and Barrelman will catch a ride to Chicago, ensuring Brewers fans bring the energy from the Cream City to the Windy City.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy understands the importance of fan support, especially when playing in the historic confines of Wrigley Field.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be here a number of times in the last 10 years. I know how great this crowd can be and how impactful it can be, just like ours were the last two games,” Murphy said. “We’ve got a battle on our hands, and we know that. The crowd will inevitably play a role in impacting the game.”

While tickets for the Brewers Express are sold out, Amtrak is offering three additional departures that will get fans to Chicago well ahead of game time.

To book a ticket, click here.

