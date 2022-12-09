Milwaukee Brewers' Marti Wronski is the MLB's only female COO

MILWAUKEE — Marti Wronski has achieved a lot, but she is quick to show off her biggest accomplishment - her family.

Nearly 20 years ago, Marti was a full-time lawyer, professor at Marquette law, and the mother of three when she got a call from the front office of the Milwaukee Brewers. She recalls it was an offer her husband told her she couldn't pass up.

"Whoa, whoa, whoa, what happened today? And that's how it was. It was hilarious," remembers Wronski. "I think it was so stunning to me because whatever I wanted to do, he was always the cheerleader. He was always going for it. Why wouldn't you try it? We can try, like let's do it."

Fast forward, her family has grown to five and she has gone from the franchise's general counsel to becoming the highest-ranking female in the organization - chief operating officer. In this new role, her goals are simple

"To continue to champion a lot of what we're doing now," she said. "Adding the firepower that the people power to those areas in those places, whether it's making sure that the end game experience for fans is always at its best, to make sure that we can continue to compete effectively as a club."

Marti joins an elite class of female leaders in major league baseball with only a handful of women in front-office positions. She doesn't take the significance lightly.

"You can look at, oh, gosh, why aren't there more? Or you can look at this trend we're seeing, which is there are more and more. It's really, really exciting to be part of that forward progress that we're seeing."

