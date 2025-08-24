Milwaukee Brewers honor Bob Uecker's legacy with emotional celebration of life tribute

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Brewers celebrated the life of legendary broadcaster Bob Uecker with a heartfelt tribute ceremony ahead of Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants, drawing nearly a full stadium an hour before first pitch as fans gathered to honor the man who became synonymous with Milwaukee baseball.

"The organization's goal was to do whatever felt right for the family, and so everything that you've seen up to this point and that you'll see today was all to follow the family's wishes," Brewers owner Mark Attanasio said.

The ceremony focused on taking Uecker symbolically around the bases, representing the different phases of his remarkable life and career.

What an incredible afternoon to celebrate the life of Mr. Baseball, Bob Uecker.



Nearly every seat at AmFam was already filled an hour before first pitch. pic.twitter.com/rKQbeQFUEQ — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) August 24, 2025

"He made baseball and everything else he touched golden," Brewers fan John Bohn said.

Sports broadcaster Bob Costas served as master of ceremonies, guiding fans through Uecker's journey in a style reminiscent of Johnny Carson's Tonight Show, where Uecker made more than 100 appearances throughout his career.

"This was Bob's true home, the ballpark, "Costas said. "He was a baseball man through and through."

The tribute began with first base representing Uecker's early career growing up in Wisconsin and playing for the Milwaukee Braves. Second base marked his Hollywood years, while third base celebrated his broadcasting career. Home plate represented his 54-year tenure as the voice of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Giants are waiting in the visiting clubhouse while the Brewers celebrate the life of Bob Uecker… except for one player 💙



Willy Adames is also spending pregame honoring Mr. Baseball.



Can’t emphasize how special this tribute as been by the Brewers. pic.twitter.com/90Kvfbf937 — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) August 24, 2025

Former MLB Commissioner and Brewers owner Bud Selig reflected on Uecker's broadcasting evolution.

"That's what's so interesting about all of this to me – is that to begin with, it was beginner's luck (on hiring him)," Selig explained. "Turned out to be great luck, and he did make himself, and I really mean this sincerely, he made himself into a great broadcaster."

Uecker's legacy is now permanently enshrined in the Bob Uecker Broadcast Center at the ballpark he called home for more than five decades.

Ueck’s “home away from home" 💙



Today, we've renamed our broadcast wing -- the “Bob Uecker Broadcast Center” -- a new reminder of the dedication, passion and humor that Ueck imparted on the Club pic.twitter.com/8oYlp8CDbr — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 24, 2025

"He's been part of the fabric of Milwaukee and Milwaukee baseball for so many years," fan Dave Cartwright said.

For many fans, Uecker's distinctive voice remains an irreplaceable part of the Milwaukee baseball experience.

"It's the voice. You miss it," fan Aaron Zabel said.

Though Uecker is gone, his voice and impact on Milwaukee baseball will never fade from the hearts of fans who grew up listening to his calls.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error