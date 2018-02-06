Milwaukee Brewers get "sausage send-off" for spring training

The team officially begins training camp next week

1:12 PM, Feb 6, 2018
The Milwaukee Brewers packed up for their big trip to Arizona for Spring Training.

MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers are packing up for their big trip to Arizona for training camp. 

The team loaded the equipment truck Tuesday morning at Miller Park with some help from the Johnsonville Racing Sausages.

This might look different than send-offs in the past, as this is the first year Johnsonville is the official sausage of the Brewers instead of Klement's.

Pitchers and catchers report on February 14 and everyone else will join on February 20. 

