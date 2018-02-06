New cancer injection eliminates tumors in mice

Stanford researchers have found that injecting small amounts of immune-stimulating agents directly into tumors in mice can eliminate all traces of cancer in the animals.

The study, conducted by Stanford University School of Medicine, also found that the new treatment also eliminated untreated metastases, which are abnormal growths further away from the original tumor site.

Out of the 90 mice with lymphoma cancer tested, 87 were cured. The three that were not completely cured were treated a second time, and their tumors also regressed.

The senior author of the study, Ronald Levy, MD, says this is a very targeted approach. “Only the tumor that shares the protein targets displayed by the treated site is affected. We’re attacking specific targets without having to identify exactly what proteins the T-cells are recognizing.”

Levy is hopeful this treatment will be successful on multiple types of tumors. One of the agents used in this vaccination is already approved to be used on humans, while the other is still being tested in clinical trials. For more details about the study, visit Stanford's website.