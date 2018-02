Power has been restored to over 1 million people in Puerto Rico nearly five months after Hurricane Maria hit the island.

Over 50 employees from We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service agreed to stay in Puerto Rico an additional two weeks beyond their original six-week commitment to continue the progress they already made in restoring power.

On Feb. 5 We Energies restored power to an entire neighborhood in Puerto Rico.

According to a Facebook post from the company, these people spent four and a half months in the dark.