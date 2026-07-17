MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers' Friday night game against the Miami Marlins is currently scheduled to be played, however an official update is expected later in the day amid the air quality alert.

WATCH: Milwaukee Brewers game on 'as of now' amid air quality alert

Milwaukee Brewers game on 'as of now' amid air quality alert

In a release Friday, the team said it is in communication with Major League Baseball, and that the league will ultimately determine the status of the game.

"The health of our fans, staff and players is our highest priority and with conditions subject to change, any official update will come later in the day. We will provide more information as it is made available," the team said.

The development comes as an air quality alert for southeast Wisconsin has been extended through 6 p.m.

Fans who prefer not to attend can exchange their tickets for Friday night's game for another 2026 regular season home game. More information is available at brewers.com/GameUpdates.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip