Milwaukee Brewers fans pack watch parties across the city for World Series game 2

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers fans packed watch parties across the city Saturday night, hoping to see their team bring home another win against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the World Series. The Brewers did not disappoint, earning a 5-4 victory and taking a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

"I love the Brewers! I've never doubted them for a second. I'm so proud to be from Milwaukee," said Izabella Bach. She went to the Deer District watch party with a group of friends.

Watch the video report here:

Brewers fans give it their all at Deer District watch party, cheering through World Series Game 2

Being surrounded by fellow fans at the watch parties was an important part of the Game 2 experience for attendees.

"It’s been so amazing. The vibes are great. Everything is awesome. We were out here for the bucks championship so it is nice to be back in Deer District for a Brewers World Series game," said Hanna Viviani.

Brewers fans cheer on the team through World Series Game 2 at Deer District watch party

At Nomad World Pub, some fans got to the watch party hours before first pitch to secure their ideal viewing spot. Weston Wouters was one of those fans. He was at Nomad to watch Game 1 on Friday and came back to the watch party for Game 2 because of the energetic atmosphere.

"[The] city was buzzing, chairs were in the air, everyone was dancing around, people on tables," said Wouters.

Brewers fans claim their seats at World Series Game 2 watch parties hours before first pitch

Wouters was at a table with Monica Askelson. She later went to American Family Field to watch Game 2 in person.

"My wonderful sons... paid for their mom to go tonight, so I am just extremely blessed and very grateful," said Askelson.

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