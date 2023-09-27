Milwaukee Brewers fans celebrate another division title with new champ merch

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers clinched the NL Central title for the third time in just six seasons Tuesday night in front of a home crowd at American Family Field.

The Crew took the crown despite a 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. It was the Chicago Cubs losing to the Atlantic Braves that sealed Milwaukee's fate. Even in a loss, fans were smiling ear to ear as they picked up their NL Central Champs gear.

"It feels great. Feels great. I wish we could have seen them take the last bow but a lot more baseball to be played," one fan said.

And the only thing better than a Brewers win, is a Cubs loss. But a loss that helps the Brewers win the division is that much sweeter.

"It feels amazing but it feels so much better to see the Cubs lose," one fan said. "It's just the best of both worlds right now."

"I can't believe we made it. We made it, yes. People in Chicago, sorry!" another fan said.

The merchandise was quickly rolling off the shelves as Brewers fans celebrated another division title.

Team store will be open for 2 hours after the game and reopen tomorrow from 11:00 am to 6:00 on Mon-Sat and 11-4 Sunday. pic.twitter.com/7HqhUId4HL — Shaun Gallagher (@ShaunGalNews) September 27, 2023

The Brewers Team Store will be open Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

According to a news release, "Division Championship postseason gear is currently available in the Brewers Team Store, with new merchandise coming in daily. The collection includes Locker Room Division Champ tees, Division Champ caps, a pin, and pennant. An authentic men’s and women’s tee and sweatshirt collection will be arriving at the Team Store in the following days."

