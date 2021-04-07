Milwaukee Brewers announce return of tailgating at American Family Field

Tailgating is back at American Family Field, the Brewers announced Wednesday.

The beloved tradition will return on Monday, April 12 when the crew takes on the Chicago Cubs. Fans will be allowed to tailgate with those who are seated in their designated pods.

Fans were back at the field for the Brewers' home opener against the Minnesota Twins on April 1 for the first time in over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tailgating has not been allowed at AmFam Field so far this season. It's one of the biggest changes to protocols at the ballpark this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Tailgating is a Wisconsin tradition; it is how we begin our day at the ballpark,” said Brewers President and Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “We have been in regular contact with the City of Milwaukee Health Department and the opening series was operationally sound. With safety protocols and our fans’ diligence, we are now able to bring back tailgating for those within a seating pod.

Per the Brewers, tailgating will be allowed at single vehicles of those sitting in the same seating pod. Fans will be asked to stay in the vicinity of their vehicle and parking gates will be open three hours in advance of the game, except for 6:40 p.m. weekday games.

