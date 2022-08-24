Milwaukee Brewers announce 2023 regular-season schedule

MILWAUKEE — The 2022 season isn't even over yet but it seems the Milwaukee Brewers are already looking ahead. The team released its 2023 regular-season schedule on Wednesday.

Next year's baseball season will kick off at Wrigley Field for the Brewers, with the season opener set for Thursday, March 30.

According to a news release from the Brewers, this is the second consecutive season and the third time in four years that Milwaukee will open at Wrigley. It will also be the fourth time in the last 12 years that the Brewers will begin their season away.

A few days after the season opener, the Brewers will return home for their home opener against the New York Mets. That game is slated for 1:10 p.m.

They will play one more series at home, against the St. Louis Cardinals, before hitting the road once again.

Under the new MLB balanced schedule, each team will face the other 29 teams annually with home sites in Interleague play alternating every other year.

In 2023, Milwaukee will play 46 Interleague games which is an increase from 20. The Brewers will play against National League Central teams 52 times, down from 76, and 64 games against the National League East and National League West, which is down from 66.

With this Interleague play, the Brewers will travel to Seattle for the first time since 2016 and play a regular-season game in Texas for the first time since 2016. The Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics will visit Milwaukee for the first time since 2016, and the Boston Red Sox will visit for the first time since 2017.

Other Interleague games include series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays, Minnesota Twins, Cleveland Guardians, Chicago White Sox, Texas Rangers, and New York Yankees.

In 2023, the Brewers will have two 10-game road trips. The first will be from April 10-29 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, San Diego Padres, and Seattle Mariners. The second trip will be from June 23 through July 2 against the Cleveland Guardians, Mets, and Pittsburgh Pirates.

The longest homestand of the 2023 season will be 9-games from April 21-30, against the Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, and the Angels.

Check out the full 2023 Brewers schedule.

