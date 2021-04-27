Watch
Milwaukee Brewer fall to the Miami Marlins 8-0

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell takes starter Corbin Burnes out of the game during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Monday, April 26, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 10:34 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 23:34:44-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Trevor Rogers pitched six spotless innings, Corey Dickerson finished a triple shy of the cycle and the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-0.

Dickerson drove in three runs, two against Brewers starter Corbin Burnes, who had only allowed one earned run over four outings this season.

Since giving up that one run — a homer by Twins outfielder Byron Buxton on April 3 — Burnes had tossed 18 scoreless innings, striking out 29 without walking a batter while allowing a total of seven hits.

He struck out nine this time, giving him 49 for the season, and still hasn’t issued a walk in 29 1/3 innings. Rogers struck out seven Milwaukee batters without a walk.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

