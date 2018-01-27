Miller Park holds job fairs for several part-time custodial positions

MILWAUKEE -- If you're looking for part time work, keep in mind baseball season is around the corner.

Performance Clean, LLC, the janitorial company for Miller Park and other sports and entertainment venues in the Milwaukee area, will be hosting several job fairs at Miller Park over the next few weeks.

They are looking to hire several part-time custodial positions.

The job fair will take place at Miller Park on:

Saturday, January 27 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Friday, February 9 from 3 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 10 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, February 24 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Candidates are asked to enter the ballpark through the Clock Tower entrance near home plate.

For answers to any other questions about the job fairs, call (414) 902-4780.