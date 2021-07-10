Watch
SportsBaseballMilwaukee Brewers

Actions

Miley delivers on mound and at plate as Reds top Brewers 2-0

items.[0].image.alt
Aaron Gash/AP
Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India, right, prepares to throw to first after forcing out Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich at second base during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 9, 2021, in Milwaukee. Avisail Garcia was out at first. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Reds Brewers Baseball
Posted at 10:35 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 23:35:58-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wade Miley pitched eight shutout innings and helped himself by doubling and scoring in the Cincinnati Reds’ 2-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Miley struck out four and allowed seven hits and three walks as the Reds snapped the Brewers’ seven-game home winning streak. The Reds also reduced Milwaukee’s NL Central lead to six games. Miley left after allowing a leadoff double to Avisaíl García in the ninth on his 104th pitch. Heath Hembree took over from there and struck out Rowdy Tellez, Jace Peterson and Omar Narváez to earn his fifth save.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Stop Summer Hunger 2021 480x360 (1).jpg

You can help Stop Summer Hunger NOW