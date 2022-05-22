Watch
McCutchen, Urías homer, Woodruff goes 6 in Brewers' 5-1 win

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias makes a running catch on a ball hit by Washington Nationals' Nelson Cruz during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 9:55 PM, May 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-21 22:55:29-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen hit a leadoff home run, Luis Urías added a solo shot and a defensive gem, and Brandon Woodruff allowed one run in six effective innings to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-1 win over the Washington Nationals.

Urías defensively owned the first inning when he snagged a liner and fielded a groundout.

For the final out, Urías raced back for a looping fly ball into short left-center field and made a sliding catch with his back to diamond.

Josh Hader got his 15th save of the season, while the Nationals' Patrick Corbin took the loss.

