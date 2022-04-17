Watch
SportsBaseballMilwaukee Brewers

Actions

Matz bounces back to help Cardinals edge Brewers 2-1

Cardinals Brewers Baseball
Morry Gash/AP
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Steven Matz throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Cardinals Brewers Baseball
Posted at 9:59 PM, Apr 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-16 22:59:37-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Steven Matz pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings and combined with three relievers on a five-hitter as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1.

Paul DeJong hit a two-out RBI double in the fourth and Corey Dickerson singled home an insurance run with two outs in the eighth. Milwaukee's Victor Caratini ripped a two-out solo shot to left off Génesis Cabrera that cut the Cardinals’ lead to 2-1.

Giovanny Gallegos struck out Andrew McCutchen to end the eighth and worked around Willy Adames’ leadoff single in the ninth to earn his second save in as many opportunities.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 - on your schedule