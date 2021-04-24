Marisnick stars as Cubs pound Brewers for 4th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Marisnick homered and matched a career-high with five RBIs, and the Chicago Cubs pounded the Milwaukee Brewers 15-2 for their fourth straight victory.

Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez and Willson Contreras also connected for Chicago, which was coming off a three-game sweep of the New York Mets. Nico Hoerner had three hits in his first start of the season. Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks pitched six innings of two-run ball in his first win of the season.

Milwaukee had won three in a row. Kolten Wong and Billy McKinney hit consecutive homers in the sixth, but that was it for the Brewers’ offense.

