Watch
SportsBaseballMilwaukee Brewers

Actions

Listen to Bob Uecker's call of Daniel Vogelbach's walk-off grand slam to lift the Brewers over the Cardinals

items.[0].image.alt
Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach is congratulated by teammates after hitting a walk-off grand slam during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 6-5. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Cardinals Brewers Baseball
Posted at 6:36 AM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 07:36:18-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Daniel Vogelbach delivered a pinch-hit grand slam off Alex Reyes to cap a five-run rally in the ninth inning that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Reyes entered the game after the Brewers had loaded the bases off Giovanny Gallegos.

Milwaukee trailed 5-1 before starting its ninth-inning rally.Vogelbach hit a 1-0 pitch high above the outstretched arm of right fielder Dylan Carlson, who made a leaping attempt at the wall.

Vogelbach just got activated Wednesday by the NL Central-leading Brewers after spending over two months on the injured list. He was mobbed at home plate and got doused with the contents of a Gatorade bucket.

Listen to Bob Uecker's call of the grand slam below, or click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award