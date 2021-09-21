Watch
Lester wins 200th, Cards down Brewers for ninth straight win

Aaron Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia gestures after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Posted at 10:19 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 23:19:37-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jon Lester notched his 200th career win, Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 for their ninth consecutive win.

The Cardinals have won nine straight for the first time since 2004 to solidify their grip on the second NL wild card. They entered the night three agmes ahead of Cincinnati and Philadelphia for the final postseason spot. The longest winning streak in franchise history is 14 games, set in 1935. Milwaukee’s magic number over the Cardinals to clinch the division title remained at three.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

