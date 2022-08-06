Watch Now
SportsBaseballMilwaukee Brewers

Actions

Lauer works 7, Tellez and Taylor homer as Brewers top Reds

Rowdy Tellez
Aaron Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez gestures to the dugout after stealing second base during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Rowdy Tellez
Posted at 11:12 PM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-06 00:12:28-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer pitched seven strong innings, Rowdy Tellez and Tyrone Taylor homered, and the Milwaukee Brewers shook out of their post-trade deadline funk with a 5-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

NL Central-leading Milwaukee had lost three straight since dealing All-Star closer Josh Hader to the Padres on Monday.

Tellez hit a two-run shot in the first inning off Robert Dugger (0-1), and Taylor followed with a three-run blast in the third.

Lauer (8-3) worked out of trouble early, loading the bases in the first and putting two aboard in each of the next two frames. But the Reds couldn't cash in until Kyle Farmer's RBI single in the fifth.

Cincinnati threatened in the ninth, putting two on with one out against Trevor Gott. The Brewers then turned to Devin Willams, who fanned Matt Reynolds and Jonathan India for his seventh save of the season and his first since taking over for Hader.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards