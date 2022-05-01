Watch
SportsBaseballMilwaukee Brewers

Actions

Lauer fans 11, Brewers hit 3 HRs in 9-1 win over Cubs

Cubs Brewers Baseball
Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Cubs Brewers Baseball
Posted at 7:37 AM, May 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-01 08:37:12-04

MILWAUKEE — Eric Lauer kept up his strikeout success, fanning 11 in seven innings as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 9-1.

Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run homer in the fifth, and Christian Yelich and Hunter Renfroe connected for consecutive home runs in the eighth.

The Cubs are 2-9 in the last 11 games after winning six of 10 to start the season.

Lauer, who struck out a career-high 13 last weekend against Philadelphia, reached double digits in strikeouts in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 - on your schedule