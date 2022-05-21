Watch
Lauer, Brewers beat Nationals 7-0 despite triple play

Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez hits a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Friday, May 20, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
May 21, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Eric Lauer pitched seven sharp innings and Rowdy Tellez and Tyrone Taylor homered as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Washington Nationals 7-0.

The Nationals provided a couple of highlights even as they failed to score.

They unsuccessfully attempted an inside-the-park homer in the top of the seventh and executed a triple play in the bottom of the inning.

Tellez broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the sixth.

Taylor added a three-run homer and Hunter Renfroe delivered a two-run single as the Brewers broke the game open in the eighth.

